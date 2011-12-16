California Awarded Grant from Early Learning Challenge Fund

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Friday announced that California will receive a federal grant award from the $500 million Race to the Top-Early Learning Challenge Fund, a competitive program created to improve early education programs for children before they enroll in kindergarten.

In November, Capps and her colleagues in the California Democratic Congressional Delegation wrote to U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan in support of California’s application to the Early Learning Challenge Fund.

California’s plan would benefit 1.8 million California children, 65 percent of all children younger than age 5 living in California. The program is jointly administered by the U.S. Departments of Education and Health and Human Services, and the amount of the grant will range from around $50 million up to $100 million. California’s budget will be finalized after discussions between California and the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services.

“This important federal funding will help California ensure that our kids are ready to learn when they enroll in kindergarten,” Capps said. “We now know how important the first years of a child’s life are in determining their academic success, making it critical that all children have access to early learning programs. California’s world-class education system has paved the way for so much success in our state. With state and local governments continuing to face incredibly difficult budgets, this funding could not have come at a better time.”

“Education must be our national mission,” President Barack Obama said. “All of us must work to give all our children the best education possible. And today, we’re acting to strengthen early childhood education to better prepare our youngest children for success in school and in life.”

“In a matter of months, early education and child development experts throughout the country, together with state and local leaders, worked to build comprehensive plans for expanding access to high-quality early learning,” Duncan said. “All applicants showed tremendous dedication and drive to build stronger foundations and create greater opportunities for more children. Their work will help lead the way in ensuring excellent early learning and support for every child.”

“A strong educational system is critical not just for our children but also for our nation’s economic future,” said U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius. “The Race to the Top-Early Learning Challenge takes a holistic approach to early education, promotes innovation and focuses on what it takes to help put young children on the path of learning, opportunity and success.”

Through the competition, California created plans to increase access to high-quality programs for children from low-income families, providing more children from birth to age 5 with a strong foundation they need for success in school and beyond.

The Race to the Top-Early Learning Challenge will support California’s work to develop new approaches to raising the bar across early learning centers and to close the school readiness gap. Awards will invest in California’s efforts to build a statewide system of high-quality early learning and development programs. These investments will impact all early learning programs, including Head Start, public pre-K, child care and private preschools. Key reforms will include aligning and raising standards for existing early learning and development programs; improving training and support for the early learning workforce through evidence-based practices, and building robust evaluation systems that promote effective practices and programs to help parents make informed decisions.

— Ashley Schapitl is a press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.