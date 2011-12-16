Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:20 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Cinema in Focus: ‘New Year’s Eve’ Focuses on the Hope of a New Year

Garry Marshall film delivers a message of love, forgiveness and second chances

By Hal Conklin and Denny Wayman | December 16, 2011 | 5:35 p.m.

3 Stars — Uplifting

Everyone needs love, forgiveness and a second chance. That simple truth is the theme of Garry Marshall’s holiday film New Year’s Eve.

Similar to other Marshall films with a positive message, such as The Other Sister, Pretty Woman and The Princess Diaries, we recommend his work.

Written by Katherine Fugate, who joined forces with Marshall in their 2010 film Valentine’s Day, the focus of the tale is again on relationships. Weaving together a variety of lives on the eve of the new year 2012, it is clear that the majority of these people are working through the difficulties in their relationships over the past year. The difficulties are many and the resolutions are predictable, but there are some surprising twists that add complexity and interest to the tales.

One of the people we meet is an employee (Michelle Pfeiffer) who is unappreciated by her boss, a father (Robert De Niro) who regrets his life and only wants to live to see the ball fall on New Year’s Eve, and a single mom (Sarah Jessica Parker) whose daughter (Abigail Breslin) wants to get her first kiss at midnight.

But these are only a few of the characters, and just as engaging are a young courier (Zac Efron), a caring nurse (Halle Berry), a young mom in labor (Jessica Biel), a budding caterer (Katherine Heigl), a rock star (Jon Bon Jovi), a cartoonist (Ashton Kutcher), a back-up singer (Lea Michele), a wealthy bachelor (Josh Duhamel) and others.

Although the change of a calendar year is an artificial focal point, it does provide the opportunity for all of us to stop and evaluate how our lives are going and what changes we need to make. This is symbolized in the film when the ball that is meant to drop in Times Square stalls and must be fixed. Responsible for the ball’s descent, Claire Morgan (Hillary Swank) goes on the air to assure the crowd that the ball will be fixed, but she also takes the opportunity to point out the deeper meaning of that shared event.

In the final voice-over, the film is summed up in a message of the importance of love, but this simple truth has been demonstrated in a multitude of relationships. It is a hopeful and wholesome message as we begin 2012.

Discussion:

» As we come to the end of the calendar year, it is natural to look back and want to do some things differently. What are you doing to prepare for the “second chance” that a new year represents?

» Though all of us agree that forgiveness is a vital need in all of our lives, this film implies that it is easy to both give and receive forgiveness. Do you find it easy to forgive? What have you found that helps you do so?

» The hope that a new year represents is based on the dates of a calendar. Do you find the change of a new year the basis to have hope? If not, on what do you base your hope?

— Cinema in Focus is a social and spiritual movie commentary. Hal Conklin is former mayor of Santa Barbara and Denny Wayman is pastor of Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive. For more reviews, visit www.cinemainfocus.com.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 