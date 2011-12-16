Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:23 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Victoria Mann Simms, Steve Cushman Join Foundation for SBCC Board

The new members bring extensive experience in business and nonprofit work

By Candice Tang Nyholt for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College | December 16, 2011 | 3:40 p.m.

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College is pleased to announce two new members to its Board of Directors, Dr. Victoria Mann Simms and Steve Cushman.

Dr. Victoria Mann Simms
Simms is a nationally known philanthropist, having created the Simms/Mann Family Foundation with her husband, Ronald. As president of the family foundation, Simms spearheads the creation and funding of innovative clinical and educational programs throughout the country and internationally.

She also sits on the board of the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, and together with her husband created the Simms/Mann-UCLA Center for Integrative Oncology as well as the Simms/Mann Health and Wellness Center at the Venice Family Clinic. Simms and her husband live part time in Los Angeles and part time in Santa Barbara.

Cushman has been the president and executive director of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce for the past 23 years.

He is a graduate of UCSB. He has done graduate work in administration at San Diego State University and UC San Diego. He is also a graduate of the Fundraising Institute.

Cushman is host-producer of Commerce, a weekly business radio talk show and has served on more than 90 local boards and commissions. He has worked in private enterprise, government, universities, museums and the nonprofit sector. He was also a professional baseball player.

Cushman created and operated three commercial enterprises and has served as director of athletics for the City of San Diego, director of the San Diego Marathon, director of the San Diego State Athletic Foundation, associate director of the Southwest Museum and president of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

Steve Cushman
Cushman lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Sheila. His interests are sculpture, poetry, American literature and all sports.

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College funds programs and scholarships directly beneftting students at SBCC. Formed by a group of community leaders, the foundation is committed to making higher education attainable for all in the Santa Barbara community.

For more information, click here or call 805.730.4401.

— Candice Tang Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

