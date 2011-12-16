Woman Injured in Rollover Crash on Highway 101 Near La Cumbre Avenue

Rescuers pull the driver out through the back window after she became trapped inside the vehicle

The California Highway Patrol and the Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to a rollover accident on northbound Highway 101 near La Cumbre Avenue.

A vehicle was on its side near the center divider, and the female driver was trapped inside, authorities said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was treated for moderate injuries inside the car before being placed on a backboard and taken out through the back window, Fire Captain Michael de Ponce said.

Fire crews cleaning up debris were assisted by the U.S. Forest Service, American Medical Response and CHP, according to de Ponce. He urged all drivers to drive safely and wear their seat belts.

