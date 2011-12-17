Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:09 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Anyone But the Incumbent

By Glen Terrell | December 17, 2011 | 1:58 a.m.

Fellow Americans:

We must have wholesale change in our House of Representatives. This means your congressman, too!

In a recent poll of American voters, “76 percent said members of Congress don’t deserve re-election,” but of these same responders, “53 percent said their own representative should be re-elected.” How can this be? This is reminiscent of a poll in which a large number of Frenchmen were asked, “Do you think you are an ‘above average’ lover?” The number who responded yes: 92 percent!

Certainly there are at least several hundred people in your district, besides the incumbent, who would serve admirably in the House of Representatives. The incumbent has questionable baggage, party allegiances, re-election desires and unknown involvement with lobbyists. Why not give someone else a chance who doesn’t carry any such baggage?

We should all concentrate on anyone but the incumbent in our own district. We should all vote in the primary of the incumbent’s party and vote for someone other than the incumbent. If there’s a GOOOH candidate available (see www.goooh.com), he/she would be the best choice; otherwise, anyone but the incumbent!

We must all be serious about change in our own congressional district and make it happen.

Glen Terrell
Arlington, Texas

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 