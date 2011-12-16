Letter to the Editor: What Has Been Gained from the War in Iraq?

Iraq. $4 trillion spent, 5,000 U.S. soldiers dead, estimates of more than 1 million Iraqi civilians killed, thousands of soldiers dealing with permanent physical and psychological wounds, and what has been gained in this unusual bipartisan effort?
$4 trillion spent here on our own infrastructure would have gone a long way toward hiring far more people and generated huge economic benefit.
What was our government thinking? How much longer are we going to just sit by the sidelines and let our government take us down? I just don’t get it.
Stephen Wheeler
Santa Barbara