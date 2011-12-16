Sotheby’s International Realty Gives Back with Donations to Five Local Charities

For the third consecutive year, local real estate firm Sotheby’s International Realty presented five local charities, including the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Transition House, Heal the Ocean, CASA and Unity Shoppe, with generous donations at their office meeting on Tuesday.

Out of every agent commission check, a portion is contributed to the local charities Sotheby’s International Realty supports. Through this program, the agents unite in a common initiative, increasing the impact of their efforts.

“The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, Transition House, Heal the Ocean, CASA and Unity Shoppe provide enormous value to our community,” brokerage manager and Senior Vice President Greg Tice said. “I am honored to work with such a fantastic group of agents who give so selflessly. This is a town we’re all so proud of, and it’s important for us to give back. Our culture emphasizes that daily, especially this year when so many are in need of a helping hand.”

Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to affiliate with such incredible local organizations while also being a strong supporter globally of Conservation International in its mission to empower societies to responsibly care for nature and its gifts. Companywide, Sotheby’s International Realty has partnered together with Conservation International to protect more than 20,000 acres of rainforest and more than 88 square miles of ocean.

— Lauren Stewart is a senior advertising coordinator for Sotheby’s International Realty.