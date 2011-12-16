Washington School Students Think Outside the Bag

No!

In the time it took you to read that word, 400 single-use plastic bags were used in California. Paper Nor Plastic is a group of fifth- and sixth-graders at Washington Elementary School in Santa Barbara who want to change the future.

The students think the environment is in danger and are worried about their generation’s future. Their main goal is to ban single-use bags in Santa Barbara. They need the public to help influence the City Council so their goal can be accomplished.

The class has developed this project and organized themselves into groups to research, document, educate, plan events, persuade the City Council and reach out to the public. There will be many events, and the first event will be a reusable bag giveaway at the Albertsons on the Mesa. Students will be joining efforts with “Where’s Your Bag” to educate people and provide them with an alternative to single-use bags.

For more information, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.208.1770.

— Jackie Bluestein represents Paper Nor Plastic at Washington Elementary School.