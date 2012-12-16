Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 4:43 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Work On Your Business, Not In It

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | @BronxPaul | December 16, 2012 | 9:10 p.m.

All the credit for the ideas in this column must go to Michael Gerber, who wrote the book The E-Myth, which, by the way, I highly recommend. In it he admonishes, “Work on your business, not in your business.”

I have never gotten better business advice than that, and during all the years of my active business ownership, I never forgot that. But exactly what is he talking about?

When you own a business, especially a start-up business, you need to “wear a lot of hats.” You need to do almost all of the work because there is probably only you to do it. You haven’t yet gotten to the point where you need — or can afford — employees. So you do everything from soliciting new business, ordering materials, producing the product, doing the servicing, packing and shipping the final product, and, occasionally, unplugging the toilet. You are working in your business.

But as the business grows you begin to add an employee or two to help you do the work. Your first job is then to train those employees. The next job (and it can be more difficult than you might think) is to delegate that job to them and let them do the job. I guarantee that very few employees will ever do the job exactly the way you would do it, and the tendency is to want to micro-manage the way the job is done to exactly how you would.

Think about it. If you ask me to sharpen your pencil because it has a broken point, do you really care whether I use a manual pencil sharpener or electric one, or if I sharpen it with my pen knife? If you can write with it when I give it back to you, isn’t that what you really wanted?

I had just such a micro-manager for a boss once. He double-guessed everything I did until it finally got to the point where I just gave up trying to bring him any new ideas or suggestions. One day I told him, “Ralph, I will not be bringing you any new ideas any more.” He replied, “Is that a threat?” I said, “No. Just a prediction.” After that I never did, and the company lost the benefit of many improvements that I could have made. Ralph was the worst boss I ever had.

But if you become enslaved to having things done exactly the way you want, you will end up doing all those things yourself. And guess what? You’re back to being that one-man business again.

Worse yet, you continually will be kept from your real job of guiding and growing the business. You will not be spending your time thinking about the near and more distant future. You will not be spending your time doing the visualization and foresight that is needed for your company to grow and succeed. You are not working on your business, you are still working in it.

Don’t do that.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer, guerrilla marketer and iconoclast. He is available to local organizations for speaking engagements and to local businesses for business consulting and/or mentoring. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not reflect the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous Paul Burri columns. Follow Paul Burri on Twitter: @BronxPaul.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 