Armstrong Announces Cost-Cutting Reorganization of City Administration

Santa Barbara department heads will take on more responsibilities, for annual savings of $200,000

By Nina Johnson | December 16, 2009 | 6:22 p.m.

Santa Barbara City Administrator Jim Armstrong announced Wednesday he is reorganizing the City Administrator’s Office effective Jan. 1, 2010 — after the departure of Assistant City Administrator Joan Kent.

An annual cost savings of $200,000 will be achieved with department heads assuming additional responsibilities.

Administrative Services Director Marcelo López will be appointed as the new assistant city administrator of administration.

López will provide oversight for the library and finance departments, as well as the Administrative Services Department. He will also coordinate the city’s involvement in the South Coast Youth Gang Task Force. He has worked for the city of Santa Barbara for 13 years.

Community Development Director Paul Casey will be appointed the new assistant city administrator of community development.

Casey will oversee the airport and Parks & Recreation departments, as well as the Community Development Department. He will continue to direct Plan Santa Barbara, the city’s multiyear effort to update its General Plan. He has worked for the city for 12 years.

With existing staff assuming more responsibilities, the reorganization will eliminate one senior executive position and generate a savings of more than $200,000 annually.

“I appreciate the willingness of our department heads and staff to take on additional roles and assignments to make our organization more efficient,” Armstrong said.

— Nina Johnson is the assistant to the city administrator for Santa Barbara.

 
