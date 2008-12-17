Goleta’s Newest Planning Commissioners Are Familiar Faces at City Hall

The new members of the Goleta Planning Commission are actually old faces at Goleta City Hall.

The two newly elected Goleta council members announced their appointments to the Planning Commission on Tuesday. Five people applied for two open seats.

Shelor was a member of Goleta’s inaugural Planning Commission, appointed by then-Councilwoman Cynthia Brock. His first term was short-lived, however, as Brock lost re-election soon after she appointed him. Planning commissioners’ terms are generally tied to the terms of the council member who appointed them.

Newly elected Councilman Ed Easton, a former planning commissioner, has merely traded places with his new Planning Commission counterpart, Jonny Wallis. A charter member of the Goleta council who didn’t seek re-election this year, Wallis appointed Easton to his post in 2006.

The new Goleta Planning Commission will take on an intense workload in 2009, so the council voted to add another regular commission meeting each month. The panel will be taking on issues such as significant amendments to the city’s General Plan, its Housing Element and a new transfer of development rights ordinance.

Additionally, development projects such as Citrus Village and Haskell’s Landing, both in western Goleta, will be on the commissioners’ agendas, as well as a hotel condominium project by Bacara Resort & Spa, and several residential projects.

In an attempt to streamline the planning process, the council voted in an ordinance amendment that would allow for a voluntary early conceptual review of projects by the commission. The early review is intended to give both the commission and the applicants a chance to communicate about the proposed project before the applicant embarks on the lengthy review and planning process.

