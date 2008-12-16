Joel Robert Schnackenberg, 1960-2008

Posted on December 16, 2008 | 5:07 p.m.

Source: John Schnackenberg

Joel Robert Schnackenberg was born August 4, 1960, to Robert and Joan Schnackenberg in Santa Barbara and raised in Carpinteria by Robert and Dorothy Schnackenberg. Joel attended Cal Poly before moving to Chicago in 1981 for a summer internship at the Chicago Board of Trade. He quickly rose through the ranks at Merrill Lynch before founding SSS Commodities Limited. Joel stood out in the rough and tumble “open outcry” trading pit and was a “golden boy” of the trading business. Remembering the natural beauty of San Luis Obispo, Joel moved his family there from Chicago in 2003 when he chose to retire.

Joel was an avid outdoorsman and an excellent athlete. He had taken up wine making over the last four years, making some very fine quality “boutique” wines. He was well known for his sense of humor and love of life. He was an intelligent, generous, outgoing family man who made friends easily and maintained closed friendships from his days in Chicago.

He has deep roots in California going back seven generations. He is a great-great-grandson to Benjamin William Foxen, who helped Gen. John C. Frémont capture Santa Barbara in the Mexican-American war without firing a shot. His grandfather, Joel Remington Fithian, founded the Santa Barbara Golf Club, which is now known as the Montecito County Club, and owned Rancho Monte Alegre in Carpinteria where Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is building a home.

Joel died December 10, 2008, leaving behind his wife, Karin, married August 20, 1983; a son, Joel Remington, 20, and daughters Katherine Ann, 17, and Kristen Claire, 14. He also leaves behind his parents, Robert and Dorothy of Carpinteria; siblings James Davis of Tuscon, Jeffery Davis of Santa Barbara, Michael Davis of Truckee, Linda Osborne of Eureka, John of Santa Barbara, George of Santa Barbara, and Chris Davis of Ventura. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and close friends.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. December 20, 2008, at Mountainbrook Community Church, 1775 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo 93401. Call 805.543.3162 for more information.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Koegel Autism Center at UCSB, 805.893.2049.