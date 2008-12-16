Friday, June 8 , 2018, 7:23 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara School District Must Refocus on Excellence

By Jan Zettel | December 16, 2008 | 12:41 a.m.

My 37 years of experience in education, most recently as a vice president of education services-California for Edison Schools Inc., has shown me that in order to serve children and their parents well, a district must unite under a common vision of excellence. Teachers and principals all must be relentless in never letting any child slip behind — often opening after-school, Saturday and summer programs to make sure all students are progressing on target. A school board must also unite in its policy and budgetary decisions to support that vision of excellence and equity for all.

The Santa Barbara School Districts have that vision under Superintendent Brian Sarvis. Board decisions made to support that vision, however, have often been decided on a 4-1 vote, with Robert Noel as the contrary vote.

As the former assistant superintendent of secondary education for the district from 2004-2007, I had three years of firsthand experience with Noel as a school board member. His ego-driven actions and votes have served mainly himself and a small minority of contrarian followers. He sees this as his civic duty. I saw it as divisive and harmful to the larger public need to enact powerful and intelligent policy. To change the Santa Barbara School District, a district that needs to provide a focused education to all children, leaders must unite, work together and lead together. That will not happen with a board member who asks for hours of work time from district leadership to track down information that only serves his interest and private agenda. Noel’s antics are legend in the SBSD office. One need only ask. His recent actions are transparent. His childish retribution for having his charter proposal turned down (by the local board and the state Board of Education) has played out in a childish call at a recent board meeting for Sarvis’ resignation.

It is time to get rid of distractions and to focus on excellence. Noel must resign or be recalled.

Jan Zettel
Redding

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 