JM Holliday Associates to Design Corporate Building in Carpinteria

By J. Michael Holliday | December 17, 2008 | 2:37 p.m.

J.M. Holliday Associates Architects has been selected to design a new 8,000-square-foot corporate office building in Carpinteria.

The new facility will be at 5460 Carpinteria Ave. and will be leased to a commercial tenant. Negotiations are in progress with several interested parties who plan to occupy the building, and tenant improvements will be custom designed to accommodate interior requirements. Michael Holliday will be the principal architect for the project and Michelle Swanitz the project manager.

The new building will complement the existing 50,000-square-foot office structure and create an enhanced street front presence for the Carpinteria Avenue commercial complex.

The new offices will include many green and sustainable design features, including natural day-lighting of interior office spaces via rooftop skylights, high-efficiency mechanical and electrical systems, low-flow toilets and water-conserving fixtures, low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) paints finishes and adhesives, a green cool roof system to reduce summer heat gain and energy-conserving features that will exceed Title 24 energy-efficiency requirements.

The exterior landscape will be of drought-tolerant planting materials and include on-site bio-swales to filter and reduce storm water runoff from the new structure. The project is also proposed to meet Built Green standards for construction.

The landscape architect for the project will be Katie O’Reilly Rogers of Santa Barbara.

J. Michael Holliday is principal architect of J.M. Holliday Associates Inc.

 

