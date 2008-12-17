Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:59 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Theatre Soars With Bernstein’s ‘Peter Pan’

The production marks the first American revival of the show in the 58 years since it first opened on Broadway.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | December 17, 2008 | 10:25 a.m.

Santa Barbara — always in the forefront of artistic movements and often in the avant garde — does it again this December with the Santa Barbara Theatre company’s production, at the Lobero Theatre, of James Barrie‘s Peter Pan.

Article Image
Leonard Bernstein a few years before he composed Peter Pan.
The production includes the complete Leonard Bernstein musical score, including every song Bernstein wrote for the 1950 production, which starred Jean Arthur (she played Van Heflin‘s wife in Shane) as Peter Pan and Boris Karloff as Captain Hook and Mr. Darling.

The Santa Barbara Theatre’s Peter Pan is directed by Albert Idhe, who is also the head of the Santa Barbara Theatre. The production is based on the 1904 play by Barrie (played by Johnny Depp in Finding Neverland), with music and lyrics by Bernstein (1918-90). The musical director is Richard Weiss, and the orchestra is conducted by Alexander Frey.

(It was Frey who arranged and conducted a hit CD of the Peter Pan score in 2005. In London to negotiate for the performance rights, Idhe and his wife, Ellen Pasternak, met the maestro and he later called them from Berlin, asking if he could conduct the Santa Barbara show. It was an offer they couldn’t refuse.)

Idhe has a special connection to this production. He and the show go back a long way. “This version of Peter Pan was the first professional play I ever saw,” he says, “and it hooked me on theater for life. Many critics have said that it’s the best Peter Pan ever to appear on Broadway.”

Bernstein would have turned 90 last August, and New York celebrated their favorite adopted son (he was born in Massachusetts) with a series of concerts and stage performances throughout the fall season. But there was no staging of Peter Pan; that happens only in Santa Barbara.

Theater people never had a problem with Bernstein writing classical music, but, if memory serves, classical music people took a more austere view of the matter. They often talked of his success in musical theater as if it were proof positive of his inadequacy as a “serious” composer — apparently, anybody could write Maria, New York, New York or Gee, Officer Krupke, whereas it took a combination of genius and monk-like dedication to produce something an Austrian serialist would recognize as music.

The composer may have turned to Peter Pan for relief after composing his Symphony No. 2 — based on W. H. Auden‘s narrative poem The Age of Anxiety — the year before. His first hit musical, On the Town, was a half-dozen years in the past and his mega hit, West Side Story, was a half-dozen years in the future.

In any case, it is exquisitely appropriate to honor Bernstein with a performance of a work about children and childhood, for the one uncontroversial glory of Bernstein’s tenure as the most visible public musician of our times was his ability to inspire the young, millions of us, with a desire to hear great music. He was a great composer, a great conductor, a passionate musical advocate and a lucid, loving teacher. All of these things come together in Peter Pan. It doesn’t matter how.

Two preview performances of Peter Pan will be Wednesday and Thursday, and 12 additional shows Friday through Dec. 28. Evening shows will start at 7 p.m., and matinees will begin at 2 p.m. Only a matinee will be performed on Christmas Eve. For tickets, times, dates or other information, click here or call the Lobero Theatre at 805.963.0761.

Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

