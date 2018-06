The community is invited to help the Westside Neighborhood Clinic kick off its yearlong 35th anniversary celebration at noon Dec. 29 at the clinic.

The ceremony will include brief comments by Executive Director Cynder Sinclair and one of Westside’s first employees, Stu Rubinstein.

Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum and council members Grant House and Helene Schneider will be in attendance.

A reception and personal tours of the clinic will follow.

Candis Schooley is a development associate for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.