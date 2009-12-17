East Camino Cielo to Close for Asphalt Seal Coating
Travelers are advised to seek alternate routes from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday
By Geri Ventura | December 17, 2009 | 3:19 p.m.
The U.S. Forest Service will close East Camino Cielo Road in Santa Barbara to all traffic from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday to apply asphalt seal coating.
Travelers should avoid using this road during this 24-hour period and seek alternative routes until the operation is completed.
— Geri Ventura is a spokeswoman for the Montecito Fire Protection District.
