Goleta Seeks Applicants for Planning Commission Vacancy

The city of Goleta is extending its application deadline for residents interested in serving on the city of Goleta Planning Commission.

The Planning Commission is a five-member advisory body with responsibility for the orderly development of the city and administration of the zoning and subdivision ordinances. It conducts at least one regular meeting on the second Monday of each month.

One appointment will be made to the Planning Commission. To be eligible to apply, candidates must reside within Goleta city limits and be a qualified elector. Members of the commission are appointed to four-year terms, which expire at the first regular meeting of the first February after the expiration of the current term of office of the city councilmember who appointed the commission member.

All applications, which may be obtained in person, must be returned to the City Clerk, Deborah Constantino, City of Goleta, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117. Applications must be received no later than 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5.

Call 805.961.7505 for more information.