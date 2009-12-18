Goleta Council Makes Revisions to City’s Strategic Plan

A re-examination of Goleta’s to-do list was a topic of discussion for the City Council on Tuesday as members revisited the Strategic Plan.

Several major items, having been completed, were crossed off that list, including the development of a commercial recycling program, the establishment of economic development strategies, Amtrak station improvements and the adoption of a Sphere of Influence.

Other items that have somehow made it into the city’s processes, such as Spanish translation, also were taken off the list.

What was left was a combination of tasks still ongoing for the city — and some new ones.

Still in progress are tasks such as the pursuit of American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funding, the development of a legislative platform, participation in an integrated regional water management plan, development management plans for several open spaces within the city and the continued defense of the city’s mobile home ordinance, among many others.

Council members added a few more of their own, including the initiation and finalization of several ordinances, such as those that deal with garage conversion restrictions and oversize-vehicle parking. Other future items include alternatives for parking at Stow House and Lake Los Carneros, and development growth controls.

“There are so many important things, I couldn’t name just one,” City Manager Dan Singer said when asked by Noozhawk about what he sees as the top priority on Goleta’s Strategic Plan.

In recent years, a large portion of the city’s efforts were geared toward creating and then amending its General Plan.

Since the completion of that process in November, other ongoing issues are bound to take center stage, such as Goleta’s detachment from the Goleta West Sanitary District and Revenue-Neutrality Agreement negotiations with Santa Barbara County.

The council is finding more of a need to address green issues, such as energy efficiency and sustainability, Singer said.

Economic development remains a goal for the council as well, in the form of its ongoing Economic Development Initiative. The San Jose Creek capacity improvement/fish passage project remains in the works to prevent the flooding of Old Town Goleta and allow steelhead trout to return to their spawning grounds north of the city.

One project that has taken a backseat — but not disappeared entirely — is the search for a permanent City Hall. Financial considerations caused the city to withdraw plans earlier this year to purchase a building in the Cabrillo Business Park.

Singer said that while he’s not actively searching for another City Hall, if a good proposal came along he would bring it before the council.

