Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:54 pm | Mostly Cloudy 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Council Makes Revisions to City’s Strategic Plan

Completion of General Plan amendments pushes other ongoing issues to the forefront

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 18, 2009 | 12:15 a.m.

A re-examination of Goleta’s to-do list was a topic of discussion for the City Council on Tuesday as members revisited the Strategic Plan.

Several major items, having been completed, were crossed off that list, including the development of a commercial recycling program, the establishment of economic development strategies, Amtrak station improvements and the adoption of a Sphere of Influence.

Other items that have somehow made it into the city’s processes, such as Spanish translation, also were taken off the list.

What was left was a combination of tasks still ongoing for the city — and some new ones.

Still in progress are tasks such as the pursuit of American Recovery and Reinvestment Act funding, the development of a legislative platform, participation in an integrated regional water management plan, development management plans for several open spaces within the city and the continued defense of the city’s mobile home ordinance, among many others.

Council members added a few more of their own, including the initiation and finalization of several ordinances, such as those that deal with garage conversion restrictions and oversize-vehicle parking. Other future items include alternatives for parking at Stow House and Lake Los Carneros, and development growth controls.

“There are so many important things, I couldn’t name just one,” City Manager Dan Singer said when asked by Noozhawk about what he sees as the top priority on Goleta’s Strategic Plan.

In recent years, a large portion of the city’s efforts were geared toward creating and then amending its General Plan.

Since the completion of that process in November, other ongoing issues are bound to take center stage, such as Goleta’s detachment from the Goleta West Sanitary District and Revenue-Neutrality Agreement negotiations with Santa Barbara County.

The council is finding more of a need to address green issues, such as energy efficiency and sustainability, Singer said.

Economic development remains a goal for the council as well, in the form of its ongoing Economic Development Initiative. The San Jose Creek capacity improvement/fish passage project remains in the works to prevent the flooding of Old Town Goleta and allow steelhead trout to return to their spawning grounds north of the city.

One project that has taken a backseat — but not disappeared entirely — is the search for a permanent City Hall. Financial considerations caused the city to withdraw plans earlier this year to purchase a building in the Cabrillo Business Park.

Singer said that while he’s not actively searching for another City Hall, if a good proposal came along he would bring it before the council.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 