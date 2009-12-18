Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 1:51 pm | Mostly Cloudy 73º

 
 
 
 

Noozhawk’s Giving Away a Bike, Ski Gear, ‘Warren Miller’ DVDs and More

Tom Ligare, Viara Vachovksa are the grand-prize winners in our latest drawing for cool stuff

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | December 18, 2009 | 3:17 a.m.

Just in time for Christmas, Noozhawk is pleased to announce the winners of our second round of drawings for Warren Miller Entertainment-related swag.

In case you missed it, Dynasty, the title of Miller’s latest extreme ski film, made its premiere earlier this month at the Lobero Theatre. In the first drawing, Riley Lloyd, Teresa Thornburgh and Michael Thrasher won free tickets to the screening.

In conjunction with Warren Miller Entertainment and our partners at KjEE, Santa Barbara Auto Group, WheelHouse and Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond, we held our second drawing Thursday for the remainder of the nearly 200 contestants. Congratulations to the winners:

» Jamis Commuter Bike from WheelHouse: Tom Ligare

» Skis from Warren Miller Entertainment: Viara Vachovksa

» Ski jacket from Warren Miller Entertainment: Sam Tokhi

» Warren Miller DVDs: Mark Dispenza, Bob Evans, Hector Palomino, Marcel Tremblay and Stacey Volkmar

» WheelHouse T-shirt: Shannon Griggs

» Warren Miller T-shirts: J. Condit, Katie Falbo, Jennifer Hodsdon, Paul Rinaldi, Duane Sanders

» Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond gift certificates: Cecilia Gonzalez, Alice Lopez and Greg Schipper

Thank you to all Noozhawk fans who entered our contest. We love giving stuff away and have more drawings planned for next month.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

