Santa Barbara MTD Elects Board Officers for 2010

David Davis, Roger Aceves and Charles McQuary will be chairman, vice chairman and secretary, respectively

By Kate Schwab | December 17, 2009 | 4:02 p.m.

At a recent board of directors meeting of the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, members held nominations and elections for board positions.

David Davis was elected to serve an additional year as board chairman, Roger Aceves was elected vice chairman and Charles McQuary was elected board secretary.

Davis, first appointed in 2003, is CEO of the Community Environmental Council. Aceves recently served as mayor of Goleta, and was first appointed in 2008. McQuary, a former MTD employee, is a transit planner for Gold Coast Transit. Additionally, McQuary is a past finance manager and was appointed by Carpinteria in 2008.

The MTD board is made up of seven directors. Two are appointed by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, two are appointed by the Santa Barbara City Council, one is appointed by the Goleta City Council and one is appointed by the Carpinteria City Council.

The seventh member, also known as the at-large director, is appointed by the other six members of the board.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

 
