Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:52 pm | Mostly Cloudy 79º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Rotary Funds SEE International Equipment Purchases

A combined $7,765 is provided for sight-restoring diagnostic instruments

By Harry Brown | December 17, 2009 | 4:36 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara awarded $3,765 to Surgical Eye Expeditions International for the purchase of a Keratometer, a medical instrument used by eye care professionals to measure the curvature and reflection of the anterior surface of the cornea.

The grant supplements the $4,000 the club previously awarded to the Goleta-based nonprofit for the purchase of an Accutome A-Scan Plus biometric instrument.

SEE International recruits teams of volunteer eye surgeons, nurse and certified technicians to travel to developing countries, where they establish temporary eye clinics. The instruments are shipped to the clinics, and used to restore eyesight and correct vision problems.

The Accutome A-Scan Plus and Keratometer enable the ophthalmologic team to preoperatively diagnose the presence of astigmatism, determine the degree to which the lens has become misshaped, and the power of the inter-ocular lens (IOL) to be inserted in the eye, once the cloudy cataractous lens is removed.

Last year, SEE International volunteers completed more than 10,000 eye-restoring surgeries in more than 75 countries.

— Harry Brown is a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and the founder of SEE International.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 