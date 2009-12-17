Sunrise Rotary Honors El Puente Student Ernie Alonzo
He is named December student of the month for his efforts in the classroom
By Diana Washburn | December 17, 2009 | 3:25 p.m.
El Puente Community School student Ernie Alonzo has been honored as the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise’s December student of the month.
Not all students are dedicated and willing to put in the extra effort it takes to be an A student, but Alonzo is, according to his teacher, Mike Riley.
Riley said Alonzo is an example to other students at El Puente, and that it’s an honor to be working with him.
— Diana Washburn is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.
