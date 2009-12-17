Wilderness Youth Project to Host Volunteer Orientation

The meeting is designed for those interested in helping during the winter season

The Wilderness Youth Project will hold a volunteer orientation from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at Skofield Park, 1819 Las Canoas Road in Santa Barbara.

The orientation is designed for those interested in volunteering during the winter season, beginning Jan. 11, and for those who are simply curious to learn more about the mentoring style of WYP.

No commitment is necessary to participate.

Attendees will experience sensory stimulation activities, discuss the Art of Questioning — WYP emphasizes asking kids questions to provoke curiosity rather than providing answers — and wander up the creek to discover natural treasures.

To register, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.964.8096. Click here for more information.