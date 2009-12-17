Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:09 pm | Mostly Cloudy 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Woman, 2 Children Hit By Truck While Crossing Street

The woman was pushing an infant and a toddler in a stroller; all three sustained minor injuries

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 17, 2009 | 5:19 p.m.

A Santa Maria woman and two young children being pushed in a stroller sustained minor injuries Thursday morning after they were hit by a truck while crossing the intersection at Main and Pine streets in Santa Maria.

About 10:45 a.m., Josefina Morales, 42, was pushing a stroller with a 1-year-old male and a 2-year-old female. As they crossed Pine Street, they were struck by a 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Eddie Glen Williams, 41, of Santa Maria.

Williams was driving south on Pine and attempting a right turn onto Main Street at the time of the collision.

He was not injured. Morales and both children sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to Marian Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

A witness, Guadalupe Alejandra, 55, of Santa Maria, was walking several feet behind Morales when the collision occurred. She fainted at the scene and also was transported to the medical center. She was not injured or involved in the collision.

Police determined Williams was driving with a valid California driver’s license. The collision remains under investigation by the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Bureau.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

