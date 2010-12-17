Monday, April 2 , 2018, 9:50 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Two Suspects Arrested in Carpinteria Stabbing; Third Suspect Remains at Large

The victim jumps out of a vehicle to flee his attackers and calls 9-1-1

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 17, 2010 | 2:53 p.m.

Daniel Esquivel
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives have arrested two suspects in Thursday’s stabbing in Carpinteria, and have released the name of a third suspect who remains at large.

Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Aragon Drive in Carpinteria shortly after midnight Thursday and found a man with several stab wounds who said he had fled from his attackers, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

He said the 31-year-old victim, of Carpinteria, told deputies he was a volunteer passenger in a vehicle of one of the suspects, and they drove to a residence in Carpinteria.

The suspect entered the home, then returned with two other suspects. All four men then drove away together.

According to Sugars, the victim told deputies that a short time later, the suspects attacked him by punching and stabbing him multiple times.

The victim got free and jumped out of the vehicle. He ran away and called 9-1-1, and the suspects drove away.

Bryan Duran
The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Daniel Esquivel, 39, and Bryan Duran, 19, both of Carpinteria, were arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder. Bail was set at $1 million.

A third suspect who remains at large has been identified as 31-year-old Manuel Lopez of Carpinteria, who is believed to be a transient at this time.

Manuel Lopez
Sugars said Lopez has numerous tattoos, including a distinctive large “C” tattooed on his right cheek and a large tattoo around his neck.

Anyone who sees Lopez is advised not to contact him and should call 9-1-1. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call sheriff’s detectives at 805.684.5405 x421 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

