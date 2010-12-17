Gerald Carpenter: Music Club to Feature West Coast Premiere

Those who might like to attend a concert that is not holiday-themed, and hear some beautiful music they never knew existed, should consider the next Santa Barbara Music Club event. It’s free, too.

The last concert of the year for the Music Club will be a matinée concert at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the Santa Barbara Public Library.

The afternoon will feature the considerable performing talents of flautists Suzanne Duffy and Jane Hahn, keyboardist John Sonquist, cellist Rebecca Shasberger (winner of a 2010 Music Club scholarship) and pianist Steven Schneider (with eight colleagues, yet to be identified).

The program will consist of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Sonata in G Major for Two Flutes and Continuo (Duffy, Hahn and Sonquist); selected movements from Bach’s Suite No. 5 in C-Minor for Solo Cello; and the Nonet in F-Minor for Piano, Cello, Double Bass, Violin, Clarinet, Horn, Oboe and Viola, Opus 2 by British composer Samuel Coleridge Taylor (1875-1912).

That this concert provides the West Coast premiere of a work by a composer who died 98 years ago requires, perhaps, some background.

Taylor, born in London, was a contemporary of Ralph Vaughan Williams and Sergei Rachmaninoff — and sounds it. His mother was the daughter of one musician and the sister of another. He studied violin at the Royal College of Music and composition with Sir Charles Villiers Stanford, who predicted a great career for him and conducted the premiere of his best-known work, Hiawatha’s Wedding Feast. Edward Elgar hailed him as a “genius,” and he wasn’t just being polite. He died of pneumonia when he was 37.

Taylor’s music was quite successful, though, because of the economic tyranny of publishers over artists in those day, it failed to make him rich. Because of his obvious African heritage — his father was from Sierra Leone and returned there before Taylor was born, without marrying Taylor’s mother — the composer was both patronized and pampered when he came to America. White musicians hailed him as an “African Mahler” (Gustav Mahler was then conducting the New York Philharmonic), and the great violinist Maud Powell commissioned a concerto from him.

It’s certainly legitimate to ascribe the near century of obscurity suffered by Taylor to his color, but that’s not the reason you should go to hear the Nonet. It is a masterpiece of late romantic chamber music, and the reason we are only just now hearing it on the West Coast is that it and two other major chamber works weren’t published until 1999, when they were brought out by freelance music editor Patrick Meadows.

All three have now been recorded, and are performed with ever-increasing frequency.

