Greg Sharp Could Write the Book on Getting Published

GREG SHARP

Santa Barbara-based publisher has ventured through many chapters of the industry, and he has a few tips for would-be authors

Having a monograph means something. Saying one is a published author carries undeniable cache. For that reason — and others — people of all stripes secretly (or openly) consider publishing a book. Publisher Greg Sharp is the conduit that can transform that dream into a finished masterpiece.

Sharp was born and raised in New Zealand, where early on students were placed on either an academic or trade path. He recalls a high school teacher deciding that printing would be a good fit for him, and set him up with an apprenticeship that would forever dictate his professional career. Sharp said he enjoyed printing and found he could live and work in a variety of places seasonally, which included the United States, Europe and New Zealand.

During his 30 years in business, Sharp said he has seen dramatic changes in the printing industry. He recalls the shift to desktop publishing, as well as the more recent shift to digital media, which has opened the door for smaller press runs. He said that while single- and two-color jobs used to be common, now everyone expects four colors in printed pieces.

When it comes to self-publishing, Sharp said a decision depends on several factors, including quantity, reach and distribution. To clarify, there are basically three self-publishing avenues. There are many domestic companies that call themselves publishers, such as Blurb.com and Lulu.com, that offer a template to publish simple photo or text-based projects. They have limited sizes, page numbers and layouts. They offer small but pricey print runs.

The second option includes publishing houses such as AuthorHouse and Amazon.com-owned CreateSpace. With those companies, authors have access to in-house designers, editors and basic marketing efforts for an all-in-one fee. Their books are printed on demand to allow for smaller runs, but the per-book cost is higher because of the in-house services.

The third category is the model for Sharp’s company, Sharp Print Management. Under its configuration, the author can design to numerous dimensions, photo configurations and cover styles. Sharp has an in-house team of editors, retouchers and designers on hand. Authors can opt to pay for any of the services a la carte, or have Sharp handle them all along with overseeing the printing, shipping and delivery of the books.

He works with off-set printers in Asia that can offer much better quality, but they require print runs of 1,000 or more. That means the per-book cost is less, but authors must order more and have to pay all the cost upfront and arrange for storage and shipping.

Sharp said the barrier to entry is so low, that the majority of self-published books are low quality and nearly impossible to sell.

“I make sure the book is a solid idea and that the author has thought through how to sell it before I take on a project,” he said. “I want to feel confident that their money is well spent.”

Sharp advises authors to strategize a marketing plan well before entering the publishing stage. He notes that self- and business-to-business books tend to do well as self-published titles because they have a built-in audience.

In addition to facilitating self-publishers, Sharp also owns Sea Hill Press, a Santa Barbara-based imprint company that publishes a host of top-selling titles, including Chef in the Vineyard and Winning the Battle Within. For those titles, he functions as a traditional publisher by shepherding the projects as well as handling marketing and national distribution to major retailers.

Sharp said that because the publishing industry has closed ranks and reduced in size, an opportunity has been presented to medium-sized companies such as his.

“Since the large presses are only committing to established authors, we now have more access to strong talent and titles,” he said.

For the many people considering any sort of book project, Sharp has a few key considerations. First, clearly define the audience that would buy the book and realize your goals in writing it. For example, he said to consider whether the purpose of the book is to make money or to gain valuable credibility. Next, hire the best people you can afford to edit, design and market the book. Lastly, he said to commit to the journey, which includes meeting deadlines, making key decisions and participating in the promotion of the book when it’s complete.

— Noozhawk contributor Jenn Kennedy can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here to see more of her work. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.