John Luca: A Life Lesson from Physicist Stephen Hawking

Challenges and differences aside, we all have something special to contribute

By John Luca, Noozhawk Columnist | December 17, 2010 | 8:31 p.m.

I just watched a TED video of physicist Stephen Hawking. Carl Sagan said, “In the spring of 1974 … Stephen Hawking was a legend even then.”

John Luca
Many of you know that Hawking is one of the world’s foremost living physicists, author of A Brief History of Time and A Briefer History of Time. He was until recently the Lucasian Professor of Physics at the University of Cambridge, England, a position once held by Sir Isaac Newton.

Hawking also has Lou Gehrig’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which has left him confined to a wheelchair for many years. The pronounced muscular degeneration caused by the disease has left him barely able to move and unable to speak. He must now use a computer setup that tracks his eye movements and allows him to pick out words from a screen by blinking to compose his thoughts. When he is finished, a computerized voice speaks for him.

For the TED video, Hawking had prepared a speech that was spoken through his computer. The computer doesn’t amplify his voice. Hawking can no longer speak at all. He can barely move.

When the talk was over, Chris Anderson, the host of TED, asked Hawking the following question.

“Dr. Hawking, based on your current understanding, do you think we are alone in the Milky Way Galaxy as a civilization of our intelligence or higher?”

“I think it quite likely that we are the only civilization within several hundred light years, otherwise we would have heard radio waves,” he replied. “The alternative is that civilizations don’t last very long or destroy themselves.”

It took Hawking, one of the most brilliant scientific minds on the planet, seven minutes to give a 35-word answer to a question he already knew the answer to.

That’s an average of five words per minute. That’s one word every 12 seconds. Take one minute, just one, to see what that feels like. Look at your watch. Take a full minute, 12 seconds per word, and say, “I am alive. Thank you.”

That’s what Hawking — staggering intellect, world-renowned theoretical physicist, and possibly the longest living survivor of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — has to do with every single word he speaks or writes.

By the way, a light year is about 6 trillion miles. That’s 6,000,000,000,000 miles. A few hundred light years is a very long way to have to go to find someone in the galaxy who is as smart and as gifted as you are.

It might be good to remember that now and then. And rave on. Stephen Hawking does.

