Flash-Flood Watch Issued for Jesusita Burn Area

The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood watch Saturday for the Jesusita burn area. It will be in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday through Sunday evening.

The forecast for the next week calls for a series of storms for most of California, including steady rain and warnings for both land and sea. Rainfall is expected to increase through Sunday morning, with another round of heavy rain expected Sunday afternoon through the evening. It may taper off a bit Sunday night into early Monday, but then redevelop.

The periods of heavier rain could bring dangerous flows in an near recent burn areas. Residents are advised to take steps to protect their property and to remain alert.

Through next Thursday, Dec. 23, hazardous rainfall and gale warnings are expected from Pacific storm systems, according to the NWS.

Central Coast mountain areas are likely to experience wind gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour Saturday.

A stronger storm is likely to come Tuesday and Wednesday, predictions show, bringing more rainfall and possibly flooding and rockslide concerns to certain areas.

Warming shelters will open to give the homeless a respite from the weather this weekend.

The Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St., will be open each night until Monday, according to Dr. Lynne Jahnke, who has coordinated the shelters.

First Presbyterian Church at State and Constance streets will be open Friday and Saturday, and a van will be available to drive people from the Unitarian Society. St. Michael’s, 6586 Picasso Road in Isla Vista, will be open Friday and Saturday. The hours at each site are 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., and guests should not arrive before 5 p.m.

Any local flash flood warnings are broadcast through emergency channels on radio and television, but the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department doesn’t plan to open the city sandbag station any time within the next two weeks, while most workers are on furlough.

Sandbags are available at two South Coast locations:

» At the end of County Dump Road by the South Coast Recycling & County Transfer Station, 4430 Calle Real

» Next to county Fire Station 14, 320 N. Los Carneros Road

