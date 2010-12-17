Silent Pictures Custom Framing Moving to New Location with New Name
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 17, 2010 | 4:05 p.m.
Silent Pictures Custom Framing of Santa Barbara has announced that it is consolidating its operations and moving to a new location under a new name.
The last day of business at 3001 State St. will be Dec. 23.
The Frame-Up, its new name, is located at 5772 Calle Real in Goleta, in the Calle Real Shopping Center.
In an e-mail sent to customers, owners Glenn and Rosa Avolio said the consolidation was an “economic necessity.”
