Silent Pictures Custom Framing Moving to New Location with New Name

The last day of business at 3001 State St. will be Dec. 23

Silent Pictures Custom Framing of Santa Barbara has announced that it is consolidating its operations and moving to a new location under a new name.

The last day of business at 3001 State St. will be Dec. 23.

The Frame-Up, its new name, is located at 5772 Calle Real in Goleta, in the Calle Real Shopping Center.

In an e-mail sent to customers, owners Glenn and Rosa Avolio said the consolidation was an “economic necessity.”

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.