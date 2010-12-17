Young Victorian Carolers Sing at Cottage Children’s Hospital
Fifth-graders from El Montecito School perform holiday songs for patients and visitors
By Valorie Smith, Noozhawk Contributor | December 17, 2010 | 10:44 p.m.
Fifth-grade students from El Montecito School in Santa Barbara turned into Victorian carolers, complete with costumes, on Friday and performed holiday songs for patients and visitors at Cottage Children’s Hospital.
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show.
— Noozhawk contributor Valorie Smith is an SBCC photography student.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.