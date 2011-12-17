Arrest of 2 Alleged Drug Dealers in Santa Barbara Leads to Visit by Santa Claus

Police bring Christmas cheer to family caught in the middle of a methamphetamine investigation

Santa Barbara police arrested two suspects on drug charges Thursday, but the case took an unexpected turn and a Lower Eastside family ended up with an early Christmas one day later.

According to Lt. Paul McCaffrey, a department spokesman, narcotics detectives on Thursday afternoon arrested Victor Manuel Alejandre, 52, of Santa Barbara, in the parking lot of Taco Bell, 1804 Cliff Drive on the Mesa. McCaffrey said detectives had been investigating Alejandre for months, and they found 2 ounces of crystal methamphetamine in his vehicle.

He was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession for sales.

Detectives next served a search warrant at a home on Alisos Street on the Lower Eastside. McCaffrey said officers observed a suspect punching out a window screen and tossing out a box of Nilla Wafers. The box was retrieved and, inside, police found 7 ounces of methamphetamine.

Leopoldo Jimenez Gonzalez, 44, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession for sales and destruction of evidence.

McCaffrey said Gonzalez was renting a room in the Alisos Street residence from the occupants, a family of four, and it took officers a few minutes to determine that the residents had no idea that their tenant was an alleged drug dealer.

During the search of Gonzalez’s room, McCaffrey said, the children excitedly told the police officers what was on their Christmas wish list. Moved by the family’s plight and anxiety, detectives discussed their circumstances with the Santa Barbara Police Activities League, which offered to play Santa.

On Friday afternoon, police officers and PAL provided the children with two brand-new bicycles, helmets and movie passes.

