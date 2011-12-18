Goleta Rotary Evening Club Tunes In to Jams Music School

Members of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club were inspired Tuesday night by Nancy Earle’s presentation about the nonprofit organization, Jams Music School for low-income and at-risk children.

Earle, founder of the Star Jasmine Music Foundation, explained how, after her daughter’s death, she was inspired to help low-income and at-risk children bring about positive change through music. Instruments are provided to the children without cost through the generous donations from our community.

Click here for more information about Jams Music School, or call 805.252.0562. Jams is located at 631½ Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

Rotary International is a worldwide organization of more than 1.2 million men and women dedicated to understanding and peace through international humanitarian, educational and cultural exchange programs. Today there are more than 33,000 Rotary clubs in 200 countries.

Chartered in 1936, the members of the Rotary Club of Goleta participate locally and travel worldwide, participating in Rotary projects. The Goleta Rotary Evening Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road. Guests are always welcome.

Click here for more information about the Goleta Rotary Evening Club, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or club president Martin Senn at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Goleta Rotary Evening Club.