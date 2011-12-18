Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 4:00 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Nebula Dance Lab  Presents ‘Clair-Obscur,’ an Exploration of Shadow and Light

Center Stage Theater to host three performances Jan. 27-29

By Devyn Duex for Nebula Dance Lab | December 18, 2011 | 2:27 a.m.

Nebula Dance Lab is an exciting new nonprofit dance company in Santa Barbara. The project is dedicated to providing an incubator for creative art in motion, allowing choreographers in modern and contemporary dance the opportunity to experiment, push boundaries and create new language in dance through physical exploration. Founded in 2010 with its first year of creative work in 2011, Nebula currently houses two professional choreographers as well as six professional dancers, in residence at IM=X Pilates Santa Barbara.

Nebula exudes passionate vibrant performances that transcend the physical movement to evoke emotional response, and its upcoming show Clair-Obscur at Center Stage Theater is a must-see! The company will be showcasing the world premiere of new works by resident choreographers Emily Wheeler and Erin Martinez Jan. 27-29. Featured news works include “Take the Bull by the Horns” by Wheeler and “The Singing Bones” by Martinez.

“Take the Bull by the Horns,” choreographed by Wheeler, is an exploration of the psychological journey toward personal acceptance. Through investigating our negative habits and thought patterns, and really looking at our perceptions and expectations of ourselves, we may be able to let go of tired ideals and see ourselves plainly for who we really are. One hopes that by facing the truth of self, head on, we may find acceptance of who and what we are in the present moment.

“The Singing Bones,” choreographed by Martinez, is a new adaptation of “The Twa Sisters,” a traditional murder ballad that recounts the tale of a girl drowned by her sister. It is first known to have appeared on a broadside in 1656 as “The Miller and the King’s Daughter.” “The Singing Bones” is a blend of drastically fast and articulate choreography; dark, stylistic video projection; a haunting electro-folk-acoustic score; and live shadow theater. This contemporary folklore is wonderfully bone-chilling and emotionally hard-hitting.

Clair-Obscur by Nebula Dance Lab incorporates the talents of Nebula Dance Lab’s professional choreographers and dancers, exhilarating costumes and multimedia elements. It is sure to be a captivating and compelling show!

Show times are 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Tickets are $18 general admission and $13 students with identification. Tickets are available through the Center Stage Box Office, 751 Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara, or by calling 805.963.8198. Click here to purchase tickets online.

 Performed By Nebula Dance Lab Company Dancers: Weslie Ching, Kaita LePore, Lindsey Slavik, Michelle Lynch, Sarah Shouse, Emily Wheeler, and Erin Martinez Lighting Designer: Andrew Schmedake
Artistic Director: Devyn Duex

Click here for more information about Nebula Dance Lab.

This project is funded in part by the Community Arts Grant Program using funds provided by the city of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission.  

— Devyn Duex is founder, president and artistic director for Nebula Dance Lab.

