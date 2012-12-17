Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 4:30 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

1% for the Planet Partners with Orfalea Foundation to Expand Network in California

By Dean Zatkowsky for the Orfalea Foundation | December 17, 2012 | 2:43 p.m.

1% for the Planet, in partnership with the Orfalea Foundation, has launched a multiyear effort to increase environmental stewardship through expansion of the 1% FTP network in California.

Founded in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard of Ventura-based Patagonia and Craig Mathews of Blue Ribbon Flies, 1% FTP is an alliance of businesses that donate at least 1 percent of revenue to nonprofit organizations focused on sustainability. The Orfalea Foundation and 1% for the Planet share an interest in promoting long-term, thoughtful stewardship of California’s unique environmental resources, and invite like-minded businesses to join in the effort.

California is home to more than 300 1% FTP member companies, including Clif Bar, Paramount Citrus, Planet Petco and Wonderful Pistachios. Central Coast members include Patagonia (Ventura), and Vapur (Westlake Village). Nonprofit partner organizations include Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, the Community Environmental Council, the Environmental Defense Center, the Surfrider Foundation, the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition and Los Padres ForestWatch.

“California is home to successful businesses founded and staffed by people with a commitment to social and environmental responsibility and supported by customers who appreciate those values,” said Rebecca Calahan Klein, 1% FTP vice president of development and partnerships. “We see unique opportunities to grow the 1% FTP network in the Central Coast and other regions with significant concentrations of high-growth entrepreneurial businesses that value healthy communities and a healthy planet.”

“When businesses align their purpose with their consumers’ concerns, they collectively increase the bottom line,” Orfalea Foundation Strategic Partnerships Director Barbara Andersen said. “That increased bottom line makes giving easier, which in turn results in more productive communities and a healthier ecosystem.”

This initiative will raise awareness in the business community of key sustainability challenges in California and create opportunities for businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals to work together to address these challenges.

“This effort will bring a new level of financial resources, human capital and innovation to the critical tasks of protecting California’s unique environmental resources, and producing food, water, shelter, transportation and energy in a more sustainable manner,” Klein said.

“This partnership reflects the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders and our foundation, and our dedication to convening diverse organizations and individuals to solve big problems,” said Lois Mitchell, president of the Orfalea Foundation. “Moreover, it helps provide a platform for collaboration with the business community to further our work in areas such as school food reform, school garden programs, community disaster resiliency and food security, outdoor education and leadership development.”

“1% for the Planet applauds companies that invest in organizations working to create a more sustainable world,” said Terry Kellogg, CEO of 1% FTP. “We are excited about the opportunity to grow our California network and to work closely with the Orfalea Foundation on initiatives in the Central Coast region that will contribute to sustainability in the region, and inspire change around the globe.”

— Dean Zatkowsky is the communications manager for the Orfalea Foundation.

