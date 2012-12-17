Christopher Ponce Joins Cottage Health System as VP for Advancement

Christopher Ponce has joined Cottage Health System as its new vice president for advancement.

In this position, Ponce has overall responsibility for all development, marketing and public relations activities for Cottage Health System and the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation.

He will also play an important role in providing support to and collaboration with all of the foundations that provide critical fundraising support for Cottage hospitals: the Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation and the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

Before joining Cottage Health System, Ponce served as the vice president for advancement for Pomona College from 2003 to October 2012.

A graduate of Stanford University, Ponce spent close to 20 years of his development career at Stanford, where he held positions of increasing responsibility and played a key role in Stanford’s $1 billion Campaign for Undergraduate Education and the $400 million Hewlett Challenge.

