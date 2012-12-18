Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 4:10 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Sarah Clark of Cox Named Santa Barbara Club’s Young Professional of Year

By Jacob Karp for Cox Communications | December 18, 2012 | 12:36 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club named Sarah Clark, public affairs manager at Cox Communications, the 2012 Young Professional of the Year during the 16th annual holiday gala at the Granada Theatre.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider presented the award to Clark for her numerous contributions to the city.

The award is given every year to an individual age 45 or younger who demonstrates the traits and actions of an exemplary young professional in the Santa Barbara community and who has exhibited a level of excellence in leadership, mentorship, community involvement and entrepreneurship.

The other 2012 nominees included Nick Araza (Santa Barbara Family Chiropractic), Jesse Brisendine (life coach and personal trainer), Stacy Cooper (Stacy Cooper Fitness), Will Freeland (Montecito Bank & Trust) and Reed Gallogly (City of Goleta).

“I am so honored and humbled by this award, and will use it as motivation to continue to support our wonderful community however I can by volunteering and giving back, and inspiring others to do the same,” Clark said.

— Jacob Karp represents Cox Communications.

