Straight Forward Success to Share ‘Biggest Secret in Business’ at B2B Breakfast

Straight Forward Success will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s January Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

The monthly gathering has been pushed back due to the New Year’s Day holiday.

Since expanding its award-winning business to Santa Barbara from the United Kingdom in the middle of 2012, Anthony and Julie McGloin have set the local business community alight.

Entrepreneurs and business owners say that working with Straight Forward Success was the “best business decision” they’ve ever made, and a New York Times bestselling author says, ‘If you want to be more successful, Anthony McGloin has done all the research and found the answers everyone is looking for.”

Their 10-minute presentation will include the “biggest secret in business”: You’ll discover how to double your profits in 2013 — guaranteed! Come and find out how to make 2013 your best year ever.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A breakfast from Marmalade Cafe will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s, served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $5 for ambassadors, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

Attendees must RSVP by Jan. 4 to get on the hot sheet. Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .