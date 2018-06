The Santa Barbara Public Library and its branches will close at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24 (the Montecito Library will close at 5 p.m.) and will be closed on Christmas and Dec. 26.

The libraries will close at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31 (the Montecito Library will close at 5 p.m.) and will be closed New Year’s Day and Jan. 2.

The libraries will be open regular hours on all other days during the holidays.

For more information, click here or call Central Reference at 805.564.5604.

Christine Gallery is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library.