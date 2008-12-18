KCLU Back On the Air at 102.3 FM After Tea Fire Burned Transmitter

KCLU is back on the air on 102.3 FM in Santa Barbara and Montecito thanks to donors who provided funds to replace a transmitting facility destroyed by the Tea Fire.

Yardi Systems Inc. of Goleta made a significant contribution to cover the cost of the new equipment. Gordon Morrell is Yardi’s chief operating officer and executive vice president. Other individual donors also stepped forward to help.

The transmitting facility for the National Public Radio station’s 102.3 FM signal is on Gibraltar Peak, which was one of the areas burned during the Tea Fire.

While the 102.3 FM signal was out, Santa Barbara listeners could still hear KCLU on AM 1340. KCLU began broadcasting over the AM station, which reaches from Goleta and Isla Vista to the Rincon and Oxnard in Ventura County, in October. KCLU can also be heard throughout Ventura County on 88.3 FM and around the world on www.kclu.org.

KCLU, a community service of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, serves more than 70,000 listeners. In the past five years.

Karin Grennan is media relations coordinator for California Lutheran University.