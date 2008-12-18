Outage Cuts Internet Service to Cox Customers in Montecito

About 600 Cox Communications customers in Montecito experienced a nearly 40-minute outage of their Internet service early Thursday evening.
According to David Hicks from Cox, a malfunction in the data center in Goleta connected to two nodes in Montecito caused the interruption in service shortly after 7 p.m. The broken part has been replaced.
Some of the same customers in Montecito experienced an outage last Sunday, shortly after 9 p.m.
Cox said that outage was related to vandalism of the nodes in Montecito. While an unfortunate coincidence, Hicks said, the two outages are not related.
