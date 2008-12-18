Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:42 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 

Parks & Recreation Commission Recognizes Volunteer Efforts

By City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation | December 18, 2008 | 1:40 p.m.

At each monthly meeting, the Santa Barbara Park & Recreation Commission recognizes those who have volunteered their time and talents to help with projects related to the city’s Parks & Recreation Department. On Wednesday, the commission recognized the efforts of employees of local business Horny Toad for their volunteer clean-up and restoration of Santa Barbara creeks.

Horny Toad is an outdoor clothing company based in Santa Barbara. For the last year, once a month, employees of Horny Toad have organized creek clean-ups, removing hundreds of pounds of trash from Mission Creek—everything from pieces of styrofoam and cigarette butts to hypodermic needles and plastic balls.

Horny Toad is located next to the bank of Mission Creek and employees see firsthand what flows down the creek next to their office. Kate Larramendy-Wright, the Mission Creek organizer for Horny Toad, took the initiative to ‘do the right thing,’ mobilizing the “Toads” to act as stewards of Mission Creek. The business encourages employees to take responsibility and actively participate in making the community a better place.

On Oct. 10, Horny Toad employees participated in the Creeks Division’s Creek Week clean-up and native planting on Mission Creek at Oak Park. Horny Toad advertised the event on its website, www.hornytoad.com, and closed its Santa Barbara office for the day, giving employees paid time off to participate. Horny Toad employees planted 185 plants on the banks of Mission Creek, representing 21 native plant species. The group was motivated, enthusiastic and hardworking.

It was with great gratitude that the Parks and Recreation Department recognized Horny Toad for their ongoing support in cleaning and restoring local creeks.

