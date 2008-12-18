Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:34 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Phil Willis Takes the Helm as Chief of Goleta Police Department

He replaces Chris Pappas, who will oversee training in the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department.

By Kirsten Deshler | December 18, 2008 | 9:32 p.m.

Lt. Phil Willis is the city of Goleta’s new chief of police. Willis will oversee police services as a part of the city’s law enforcement contract with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Article Image
Lt. Phil Willis
Willis has served as the police chief in two other contract cities (Carpinteria and Solvang) served by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

“I look forward to working with the city and community of Goleta and its environs,” Willis said. “It is an honor to have this opportunity to serve another city contracting with the sheriff’s department.”

Willis is replacing Lt. Chris Pappas, who has served as Goleta’s police chief for nearly four years. Pappas has been chosen to assume responsibility for training in the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department. This responsibility is not new to Pappas; he was assigned to the training bureau as a sergeant before his promotion to lieutenant.

“It has been an honor to serve as chief of police for the city of Goleta,” Pappas said. “I look forward to serving the department, and the community, in my new assignment as the training bureau lieutenant.”

Mayor Roger Aceves said: “The city was well served by the leadership Lt. Pappas brought to the department, and we look forward to working with Lt. Willis, whose experience will also be of great value to the city.”

“The sheriff’s department prides itself on the depth of knowledge of its personnel. One way to do this is to periodically move qualified people in to other positions,” says Commander Darin Fotheringham, who oversees the South County Operations Division. “The expertise of veteran law enforcement officers like Lt. Pappas and Lt. Willis allow us to make the change while offering the same high quality of service to our citizens.”

Kirsten Deshler is a public information officer for the city of Goleta.

