Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:35 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 

Capps to Help High School Celebrate Reopening of Net Cafe

By Emily Kryder | December 18, 2008 | 9:26 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps will join Santa Barbara High School students at 10:30 a.m. Friday for the grand reopening of the Dons Net Café.

The Dons Net Café is a student-run business at Santa Barbara High School that helps students learn firsthand about running a small business.

“I am so impressed by the leadership and vision of the Santa Barbara High School students at Dons Net Café,” Capps said. “Kids are never too young to learn the value of hard work and money, and this small business offers students the perfect opportunity to gain precious real-world experience while additionally providing a great service to their classmates and the community.

“I am particularly pleased that students use thecafé for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, which teaches students to become certified the basic tax preparation so they can help process income taxes for low-income families. Not only is this Net Café teaching students valuable business skills, but it’s teaching them good business ethics and the importance of giving back to their community.”

Emily Kryder is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 