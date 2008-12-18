Capps to Help High School Celebrate Reopening of Net Cafe

Rep. Lois Capps will join Santa Barbara High School students at 10:30 a.m. Friday for the grand reopening of the Dons Net Café.

The Dons Net Café is a student-run business at Santa Barbara High School that helps students learn firsthand about running a small business.

“I am so impressed by the leadership and vision of the Santa Barbara High School students at Dons Net Café,” Capps said. “Kids are never too young to learn the value of hard work and money, and this small business offers students the perfect opportunity to gain precious real-world experience while additionally providing a great service to their classmates and the community.

“I am particularly pleased that students use thecafé for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, which teaches students to become certified the basic tax preparation so they can help process income taxes for low-income families. Not only is this Net Café teaching students valuable business skills, but it’s teaching them good business ethics and the importance of giving back to their community.”

Emily Kryder is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps.