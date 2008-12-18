Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:39 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Six UCSB Faculty Members Named AAAS Fellows

By UCSB Public Affairs | December 18, 2008 | 2:54 p.m.

Six faculty members at UCSB have been awarded the distinction of Fellow by the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Election as a fellow is an honor bestowed upon AAAS members by their peers.

“AAAS Fellowship represents recognition by the broadest, most diverse scientific society in the world. It is an honor that goes beyond accomplishments in an individual field,” said Matthew Tirrell, the Richard A. Auhll Professor and dean of engineering at UCSB.

“I would like to congratulate the six new Fellows of the AAAS from our campus who are recognized for their great scientific achievements,” said Pierre Wiltzius, dean of the Division of Mathematical, Life & Physical Sciences. “They represent the excellence across several departments in science and engineering.”

The newly elected members from UCSB are:

» Oliver Chadwick, chair of the department of geography and professor in the Department of Environmental Studies, for outstanding contributions to mineral weathering, soil development, critical zone exploration, soil polygenesis, climate change and biochemical cycling in soils.

» Mattanjah de Vries, professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, for distinguished contributions in developing studies of isolated biomolecular building blocks in the gas phase that reveal fundamental properties of nucleobase pairing and peptide folding.

» Stanley Parsons, professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, for pioneering functional, structural and pharmacological studies of the vesicular acetylcholine transport system (VAChT).

» Susannah Scott, professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, for groundbreaking studies on the applications and quantitative characterizations of metal-oxide supported organometallic fragments as catalysts of olefin polymerization and metathesis.

» David Siegel, professor in the Department of Geography and director of The Institute for Computational Earth System Science (ICESS), for distinguished contributions to ocean optics, implications of mixing and stirring in the ocean, ocean bio-optics, ocean-color remote sensing, and spatial interactions in population dynamics.

» Herbert Waite, professor in the Department of Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology, and in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, for fundamental studies of the chemical and physical aspects of biological adhesion leading to new biomimetic materials.

This year, 486 members have been awarded this honor by AAAS because of their scientifically or socially distinguished efforts to advance science or its applications. New Fellows will be presented with an official certificate and a gold and blue (representing science and engineering, respectively) rosette pin Feb. 14 at the AAAS Fellows Forum from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the AAAS Annual Meeting in Chicago.

This year’s AAAS Fellows will be announced in the AAAS News & Notes section of Friday’s edition of the journal Science.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 