Armed Juveniles, Adult Arrested at High School in Santa Maria

Law enforcement were on two campuses after receiving reports of planned gang violence

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 18, 2009 | 8:26 p.m.

Law enforcement officials on patrol Friday at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria arrested three juveniles and an adult believed to be from rival gangs for possession of deadly or dangerous weapons on a school campus.

Randy Camacho Jr.
Police believe the suspects were arming themselves to engage in violence against rival gang members.

During the past several days, the Santa Maria Police Department received information that fights and/or a possible drive-by shooting would occur at either Santa Maria High School or Pioneer Valley. The incidents were reportedly to be in retaliation for a gang-related homicide last weekend.

Detectives from the Gang Suppression Team, Santa Barbara County probation officers, school resource officers, Santa Maria Recreation & Parks rangers and officers from the Uniformed Patrol Division of the Santa Maria Police Department responded to both campuses on Friday to prevent any violence.

The three juvenile suspects were booked into the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall. The adult suspect, Randy Camacho Jr., 18, of Santa Maria, was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

Several other people were contacted at Santa Maria High School, but no arrests were made.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at

