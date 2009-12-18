Cottage Health System Names New Chief Medical Officer

Steven Linn, who began his duties Dec. 1, was selected after a nationwide search

Steven Linn, M.D., has accepted the position of vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer for Cottage Health System, based in Santa Barbara.

Linn was previously the chief medical officer at South Jersey Healthcare in Vineland, N.J.

His prior experience includes serving as vice president of medical affairs for Kingston Hospital in New York, and the Drake Center in Cincinnati. Before that, he worked for several years as an internist at Braintree Hospital in Braintree, Mass.

Linn received his bachelor of arts degree at Dartmouth and his medical degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

He completed his internship in internal medicine at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, and he was a resident and research fellow in the departments of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins. He also completed a residency in preventive medicine and received a master’s degree in public health from the School of Public Health at Boston University.

Linn, who began his duties at Cottage on Dec. 1, was appointed to the position after a national search and a rigorous interview process. The search committee included the medical staff officers, board physicians and medical advisory members at CHS.

