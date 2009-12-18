Overnight Work Scheduled on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

Northbound lanes will be closed Friday and Saturday from Castillo Street to Las Positas Road

Caltrans will perform maintenance on northbound Highway 101 from Castillo Street to Las Positas Road during the overnight hours of 11:45 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The work will include the closure of the northbound No.1 (fast) lane and the No. 2 (middle) lane for pothole repair and other maintenance work on the highway. The No. 3 (slow) lane will remain open.

Electronic message boards will be in place to inform motorists about the lane closures.

The public is asked to use caution during this period just before the holidays.

For traffic updates on state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.568.0858.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans, District 5.