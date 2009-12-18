Registration Under Way for Goleta Valley South Little League

The spring season is open to boys and girls ages 5 to 14

Online registration is under way for the Goleta Valley South Little League’s spring 2010 season.

Boys and girls ages 5 to 14 within the residency boundaries of San Roque, Westside and Mesa are eligible to play.

The fees are $150 for baseball and $110 for T-ball. An additional $20 per child will be charged after Jan. 20.

Document verification events are scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 6, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 10 and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave.

T-ball registration ends Jan. 31, with document verification scheduled from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Feb. 2, also at the Page Youth Center.

